After insurance reform, fewer pregnan...

After insurance reform, fewer pregnant women have scheduled deliveries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Low-income pregnant women in Texas were up to 14 percent less likely to deliver babies unnecessarily early after the state's Medicaid insurance program stopped paying for preterm elective births in 2011, a new study shows. Babies were born five days later and six ounces heavier in Texas on average than in a group of comparison states that continued to pay doctors and hospitals for scheduled, or elective, early deliveries, according to a report released Monday in Health Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salon Entourage Feb '17 Anonymous 1
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider Dec '16 Ellison ISIS Muslim 9
News 1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui... Dec '16 Drumpf 2
Trump saves 1000 jobs Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Hennepin County was issued at March 11 at 4:54AM CST

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC