After insurance reform, fewer pregnant women have scheduled deliveries

Low-income pregnant women in Texas were up to 14 percent less likely to deliver babies unnecessarily early after the state's Medicaid insurance program stopped paying for preterm elective births in 2011, a new study shows. Babies were born five days later and six ounces heavier in Texas on average than in a group of comparison states that continued to pay doctors and hospitals for scheduled, or elective, early deliveries, according to a report released Monday in Health Affairs.

