Veterans protest Orono's removal of handicap access to historic island
Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh doesn't want to pay for handicap access docks at Big Island, long a veteran's retreat. Big Island is in the middle of Lake Minnetonka, historic home to the Big Island Veterans Camp, and currently managed by the city of Orono.
