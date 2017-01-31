Uncharted path to IT and compliance w...

Uncharted path to IT and compliance with Digital River's Dyann Bradbury

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: TechTarget

Bradbury chats with Marcus J. Ranum about her early interest in computers and her unexpected career path to head of global compliance for an e-commerce provider. Dyann Bradbury is the senior director of compliance at Digital River, a global e-commerce technology provider that processes online transactions in Europe, China and South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechTarget.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider Dec '16 Ellison ISIS Muslim 9
News 1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui... Dec '16 Drumpf 2
Trump saves 1000 jobs Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
Muskie eat Walleye year around Nov '16 Danger not mentioned 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC