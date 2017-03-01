They're allowed in Minn. again, but for-profit HMOs face uphill climb
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, left, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk talk before the session in the Minnesota Senate chambers. Legislators last month struck down Minnesota's 40-year ban on for-profit HMOs, saying the reversal might draw competitors to the state's beleaguered market where individuals buy coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Salon Entourage
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Obama
|Dec '16
|Obama would have WON
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec '16
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec '16
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC