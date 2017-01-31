Taking genetics to the lake: New stud...

Taking genetics to the lake: New study shows that fight against...

The battle to protect Minnesota lakes from invasive species just got more complicated, after researchers on Lake Minnetonka discovered that a certain kind of watermilfoil is more resistant to herbicide treatments and becoming more abundant. In a study using cutting-edge genetic screening techniques, researchers found that hybrid watermilfoil - a cross between the invasive Eurasian watermilfoil and Minnesota's native northern watermilfoil - is actually more dense in areas treated with herbicides.

