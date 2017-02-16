Law Enforcement Warns of Thin Ice on Twin Cities Lakes
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are warning of thin ice on lakes after two vehicles had to be towed from the water over the weekend. On Friday night, a pickup truck broke through the ice in Gray's Bay on Lake Minnetonka.
