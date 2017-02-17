Kim Hofstede named NAIOP Minnesota president
Hofstede leads the organization's board of directors on strategic initiatives including work on public policy and education, as well as in representing Minnesota's commercial real estate development industry. She will serve as president for the entire year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Salon Entourage
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Obama
|Dec '16
|Obama would have WON
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec '16
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec '16
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC