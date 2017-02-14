Charges: Onetime Lake Minnetonka Association exec stole nearly $50K
The onetime executive director of the Lake Minnetonka Association stole nearly $50,000 by writing dozens of checks to herself from two of the nonprofit's bank accounts, according to charges. Melissa M. Waskiewicz, 41, of Minneapolis, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with nine counts of theft by swindle.
