After uproar from veterans, Orono keeps docks at Big Island through private donations
Following opposition from veterans to its decision to remove docks from a popular Lake Minnetonka island, the Orono City Council on Monday approved keeping the docks and funding their upkeep through private donations instead of public money. The two docks will remain at Big Island this spring, Mayor Dennis Walsh said Monday, while the city forms a committee to reassess what to do with them and get public input.
