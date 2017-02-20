20th century art lives on at Maslon
To anyone visiting the law offices of Maslon LLP in downtown Minneapolis for the first time, be forewarned: Schedule extra time, lots of it, if you're at all interested in 20th century art, and bring your walking shoes. You'll need them, because on display throughout the three floors of space the firm occupies in the Wells Fargo Center tower is a vast collection of paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and more.
Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
