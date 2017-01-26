West metro news briefs: Plymouth poli...

West metro news briefs: Plymouth police launch program to stop gas pump skimming

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Star Tribune

The SkimStop program requires that gas stations have their pumps inspected every 24 hours for signs of tampering or existing skimmers, and tamper-proof tape placed over the panel that provides access to the credit card machine at each pump. The tape shows "void" if it has been tampered with.

