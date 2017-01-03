Tonka Bay ups Kielhorn as director

Tonka Bay ups Kielhorn as director

Kielhorn joined Tonka Bay in 2015 as an Associate. In his role at Tonka Bay, Kielhorn identifies and evaluates potential investments, manages due diligence and monitors portfolio companies.

