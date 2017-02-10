Surrogacy is the latest reproductive rights debate at the Minnesota Capitol
Chris and Ann Carda prayed before dinner at their home in St. Louis Park on Jan. 11. Their son, Harrison, 1, was carried by a surrogate mom. Ann and Chris Carda received a phone call two years ago that changed their lives.
