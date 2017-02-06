Portion of Highway 169 Closes Monday For 10 Months
It's the project many of you have been dreading for months. Highway 169 is closing between Bren Road and 5th Street/Lincoln Drive affecting the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, and Edina, starting tomorrow morning into October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
