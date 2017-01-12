Hwy. 169 bridge construction delayed until Jan. 17
A snowy forecast has forced the Minnesota Department of Transportation to push back construction on Hwy. 169 for a major bridge replacement project until Jan. 17. Road closures were due to begin Tuesday on the Nine Mile Creek bridge between Bren Road and 7th Street/Lincoln Drive on the Minnetonka-Edina border, but officials delayed the start date due to weather-related safety concerns.
