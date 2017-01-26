After 7 years, an Edina police dog ha...

After 7 years, an Edina police dog has gone on his last patrol

Friday Jan 20

After seven years as partners, officer Jason Behr is adjusting to a new role in the Edina Police Department and Blade is getting used to a more relaxed life as a well-loved civilian at Behr's home. Together with his handler, officer Jason Behr, Blade located more than 75 suspects, searched more than 100 buildings and played a major role in 150 narcotics inspections, according to the department.

