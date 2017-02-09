2 sought in Minnetonka home invasion

2 sought in Minnetonka home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Star Tribune

According to a news release, officers were called to the 10000 block of Smetana Road at 6:45 p.m. The single resident who was home at the time told police that two people wearing black ski masks and carrying at least one handgun had forced their way into the home after the resident answered the door. "A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was known to the suspects; police do not believe this was a random incident," police said in the news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salon Entourage Feb 5 Anonymous 1
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider Dec '16 Ellison ISIS Muslim 9
News 1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui... Dec '16 Drumpf 2
Trump saves 1000 jobs Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC