2 sought in Minnetonka home invasion
According to a news release, officers were called to the 10000 block of Smetana Road at 6:45 p.m. The single resident who was home at the time told police that two people wearing black ski masks and carrying at least one handgun had forced their way into the home after the resident answered the door. "A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was known to the suspects; police do not believe this was a random incident," police said in the news release.
