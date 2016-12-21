West metro briefs: Excelsior approves final plan for senior housing
Excelsior gave final approval last week to an independent senior housing development that will be the first of its kind in the Lake Minnetonka city. On a 3 to 2 vote, the City Council approved plans for the Waters of Excelsior, a 115-unit senior living facility near Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
