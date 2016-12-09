HNA Closes Its Acquisition of Carlson Hotels
A Park Inn property in Antwerp, Belgium. HNA Tourism Group completed its acquisition of Carlson Hotels, which has a controlling stake in Carlson Rezidor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec 13
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov 29
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov 28
|Obamas comments
|1
|Muskie eat Walleye year around
|Nov 27
|Danger not mentioned
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC