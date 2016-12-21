Crystal Farms introduces Hispanic-sty...

Crystal Farms introduces Hispanic-style shredded cheese line

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Dairy Foods

Minnetonka, Minn.-based Crystal Farms , a subsidiary of Michael Foods Inc., added a new line of Hispanic-style shredded cheeses. The four cheese varieties are quesadilla, Oaxaca, Asadero and Muenster .

