Christmas Day storm won't be a welcomed gift
Forecasters are predicting thunderstorms Christmas afternoon and evening after freezing rain during the day is expected to slow traffic on ice-glazed roads and possibly cause some power failures throughout Minnesota. It will be only the third significant Christmas Day rain event in Minnesota in recent decades.
