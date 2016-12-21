Center Point Clinical Services LLC Launches Site-less CRO

Center Point Clinical Services CEO Joe Martinez to present at MassBio's Innovation in Clinical Supplies: The Cornerstone to the Next Generation of Patient-Centric Clinical Research Forum Minnetonka, MN, November 30, 2016 - Center Point Clinical Services, creator of the Clinical Trial Research Pharmacist solution, announced today its launch of the world's first site-less, technology CRO. The Site-less CRO model is designed to support the evolving world of clinical trials by empowering study sponsors to de-risk the clinical trial process, increase quality, reduce costs and ensure robust data for regulatory submissions.

