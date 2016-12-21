Agony as Tulane applicants learn acceptance emails are in error
Alyssa was in her high school health class around midday Wednesday when she got the email welcoming her to Tulane University and giving her a college email address. In a grueling college admissions season, it was her first-choice university, and she had applied early decision, meaning she was committed to the place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec 13
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov 29
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov 28
|Obamas comments
|1
|Muskie eat Walleye year around
|Nov 27
|Danger not mentioned
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC