5 Things to Know Monday
It will be much warmer today compared to yesterday. Today's high is forecasted to be 23 degrees.
Minnetonka Discussions
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec 13
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov 29
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov 28
|Obamas comments
|1
|Muskie eat Walleye year around
|Nov 27
|Danger not mentioned
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
