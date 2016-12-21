C&W/NorthMarq secures lease in Minnet...

C&W/NorthMarq secures lease in Minnetonka flex park

Monday Nov 28

Pro-Tec Design Inc., a Minnesota-based security firm, has signed a lease for 13,000 square feet in a redesigned office space at Baker Technology Plaza in Minnetonka. Pro-Tec hired Nelson, a global design engineering and consulting firm, to design their new office space at 6121 Baker Road.

