C&W/NorthMarq secures lease in Minnetonka flex park
Pro-Tec Design Inc., a Minnesota-based security firm, has signed a lease for 13,000 square feet in a redesigned office space at Baker Technology Plaza in Minnetonka. Pro-Tec hired Nelson, a global design engineering and consulting firm, to design their new office space at 6121 Baker Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec 13
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov 29
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov 28
|Obamas comments
|1
|Muskie eat Walleye year around
|Nov 27
|Danger not mentioned
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC