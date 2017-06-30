Watch The First Day Of The 2017 Summer Games Done Quick Speedrun Marathon
The start of July means it's time to get ready for the annual Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon beginning later today. The event is now in its fifth year, and SGDQ 2017 has an especially stellar line-up of games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kotaku.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|WHAT
|36,982
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|10 hr
|TAAM
|142
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|House passes bill toughening penalties for prot...
|12 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Sissy trump
|22 hr
|Cat Man
|8
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Sat
|WildLifeLover
|709
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC