St. Louis Park Man Charged With Sex Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man is charged with sex trafficking in connection to a coast-to-coast operation bringing Chinese women to the United States for sex. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Zhaxi Taxing, 41, of St. Louis Park, is charged with trafficking of a single individual in the Twin Cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS
|2 min
|silly rabbit
|8
|Kid rock is running for senate
|3 min
|Space ace
|1
|Honesty?
|4 min
|Space ace
|2
|Paul ryan sucks
|5 min
|Space ace
|4
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 min
|El Payaso
|37,070
|Deep state swamp trying to get trump
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|15
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|20 hr
|Davycrockett
|179
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC