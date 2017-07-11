St. Louis Park Man Charged With Sex T...

St. Louis Park Man Charged With Sex Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man is charged with sex trafficking in connection to a coast-to-coast operation bringing Chinese women to the United States for sex. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Zhaxi Taxing, 41, of St. Louis Park, is charged with trafficking of a single individual in the Twin Cities.

