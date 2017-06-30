Sisters celebrate anniversaries of se...

Sisters celebrate anniversaries of service

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-Bulletin

Seated are Sisters Patricia Beck, Mary Frederick, Lorraine Doherty and Johanna Orlett. Standing are Sisters Julia Tomsche, Marilyn Blesius and Cecily Schroepfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr WHAT 36,982
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 6 hr TAAM 142
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 8 hr silly rabbit 24
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... 8 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 11
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 8 hr Defeat Maxine War... 45
Sissy trump 18 hr Cat Man 8
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Sat WildLifeLover 709
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 282,196,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC