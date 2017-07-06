ServeMinnesota Announces $36 Million ...

ServeMinnesota Announces $36 Million in AmeriCorps Funding to Minnesota

ServeMinnesota, the state's commission on national and community service, announced today that Minnesota has received $36,229,840 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service , the federal agency for volunteering and service programs. This is the second largest competitive grant amount received by any one state.

