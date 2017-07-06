Perspectives Theater Company Announces STRANGER at the Minnesota Fringe Festival
First-time producer Perspectives Theater Company is proud to announce its debut production STRANGER , playing at the 2017 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Memory, history, text and ritual entangle three strangers in a sprawling, modern epic, summoning the immense joy, messiness and struggle of being seen at the intersection of race and faith.
