Perspectives Theater Company Announces STRANGER at the Minnesota Fringe Festival

First-time producer Perspectives Theater Company is proud to announce its debut production STRANGER , playing at the 2017 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Memory, history, text and ritual entangle three strangers in a sprawling, modern epic, summoning the immense joy, messiness and struggle of being seen at the intersection of race and faith.

