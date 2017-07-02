"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate peace and unity on Somali independence day Sporting the light blue of the Somali flag, a crowd gathered to listen to music and dance Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tDbznU Men perform Somali music as the crowd watches at Lake George during an event celebrating Somali Independence Day on July 1, 2017. Two flags waved over the Lake George bandshell on Saturday: one red, white and blue and the other a white star on a light blue background - the flag of Somalia.

