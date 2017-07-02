"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate p...

"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate peace and unity on Somali independence day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Cloud Times

"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate peace and unity on Somali independence day Sporting the light blue of the Somali flag, a crowd gathered to listen to music and dance Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tDbznU Men perform Somali music as the crowd watches at Lake George during an event celebrating Somali Independence Day on July 1, 2017. Two flags waved over the Lake George bandshell on Saturday: one red, white and blue and the other a white star on a light blue background - the flag of Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,982
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 2 hr TAAM 142
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 4 hr silly rabbit 24
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... 4 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 11
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 4 hr Defeat Maxine War... 45
Sissy trump 14 hr Cat Man 8
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 23 hr WildLifeLover 709
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC