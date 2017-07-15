Minnesota Walking Baby Doll Scare - Y...

Minnesota Walking Baby Doll Scare - You Can't Be Serious! [WATCH]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

If you saw this walking toward you in a parking garage tunnel at 2am, would you freak out like these ladies did? I might jump a little, but not anything near how they reacted! According to the YouTube poster , they were shooting a music video at 2am and had a teddy bear on one end of the hall, and puppeteering a one-eyed baby doll on the other end. Two ladies walked onto the 'set' for the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont argue with a liberal 29 min Old Vet 10
Salt isn't all that bad for you. 1 hr Old Vet 12
Liberals ares sick 1 hr Old Vet 2
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Into The Night 37,033
Homeless are bums 3 hr Davycrockett 26
Liberals are against free speech now 4 hr Cat Man 2
CNN = Fake News 23 hr Davycrockett 76
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC