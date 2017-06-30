Minneapolis man gets 25 years for daughter's beating death
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man who beat his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced Cory Morris on Friday after concluding in May that he was responsible for his daughter's death last year.
