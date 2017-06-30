Minneapolis man gets 25 years for dau...

Minneapolis man gets 25 years for daughter's beating death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man who beat his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced Cory Morris on Friday after concluding in May that he was responsible for his daughter's death last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 1 hr Space ace 23
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 2 hr WildLifeLover 709
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 3 hr Davycrockett 133
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr WHAT 36,974
Sissy trump 11 hr Davycrockett 7
Cheap skates $15 bucks Fri Hillary Lost 1
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... Fri zippok 10
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC