Minneapolis DFL to sort out mayoral c...

Minneapolis DFL to sort out mayoral candidates Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minneapolis city skyline, pictured in May 2017, including City Hall.The Minneapolis DFL will hold its convention Saturday to try to endorse a candidate for mayor. Up to 1,400 delegates will pour into the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday to throw their support behind a candidate for mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals are against free speech now 4 hr Space ace 1
Homeless are bums 4 hr Space ace 24
Dont argue with a liberal 5 hr Space ace 6
Salt isn't all that bad for you. 9 hr Space ace 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 37,031
CNN = Fake News 17 hr Davycrockett 76
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 18 hr Davycrockett 168
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC