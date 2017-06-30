Minneapolis DFL to sort out mayoral candidates Saturday
Minneapolis city skyline, pictured in May 2017, including City Hall.The Minneapolis DFL will hold its convention Saturday to try to endorse a candidate for mayor. Up to 1,400 delegates will pour into the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday to throw their support behind a candidate for mayor.
