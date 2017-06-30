Minneapolis and St. Paul DFLers ponder future of endorsement process
Hundreds of St. Paul residents recently packed into a warm middle school auditorium and spent 10 tedious hours trying to agree on which DFL mayoral candidate to rally around. As Minneapolis DFLers prepare for their convention Saturday, many anticipate the same result - and are contemplating whether the process needs to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|32 min
|WHAT
|36,984
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|15 hr
|Cat Man
|141
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|House passes bill toughening penalties for prot...
|17 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Sissy trump
|Sun
|Cat Man
|8
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Sat
|WildLifeLover
|709
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC