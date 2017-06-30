Minneapolis and St. Paul DFLers ponde...

Minneapolis and St. Paul DFLers ponder future of endorsement process

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Hundreds of St. Paul residents recently packed into a warm middle school auditorium and spent 10 tedious hours trying to agree on which DFL mayoral candidate to rally around. As Minneapolis DFLers prepare for their convention Saturday, many anticipate the same result - and are contemplating whether the process needs to change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 32 min WHAT 36,984
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 15 hr Cat Man 141
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 16 hr silly rabbit 24
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... 17 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 11
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 17 hr Defeat Maxine War... 45
Sissy trump Sun Cat Man 8
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Sat WildLifeLover 709
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC