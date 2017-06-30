Latest Peavey Plaza designs raise con...

Latest Peavey Plaza designs raise concerns

Read more: Finance and Commerce

The State Historic Preservation Office and others are raising questions about the city of Minneapolis' latest plan to rehabilitate Peavey Plaza, a downtown park built in the 1970s to complement Nicollet Mall. Both the state entity and the Washington D.C.-based Cultural Landscape Foundation say various aspects of the proposed design will alter the original character of the 42-year-old park, a tiered concrete expanse at 1101 Nicollet Mall.

