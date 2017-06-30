Judge in Minnesota police shooting of...

Judge in Minnesota police shooting offers jurors support

20 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The judge who presided over the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer tells the jurors who acquitted him in the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile that he supports them despite widespread public criticism of the verdict. Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III says in a letter to jurors that the criticism is based on a failure to understand the job that jurors were asked to do.

