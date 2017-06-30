Gypsy moth infestation prompts quarantine in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood
The heart of a densely populated neighborhood in Minneapolis is now under a gypsy moth quarantine, and that has put specific state-imposed expectations on residents. The roughly yearlong quarantine covering part of the Lowry Hill neighborhood in south Minneapolis began Saturday after a resident reported a significant gypsy moth infestation on trees, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture .
