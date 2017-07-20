First 'TriFaith Fourth' brings religious diversity to July 4

It's billed as the first "TriFaith Fourth of July" celebration in the Twin Cities, featuring entertainment and education from Twin Cities Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities. Visitors can check out tents focused on each religion, listen to musicians from each faith - from hip-hop artist Brother Ali to jazz artist Mark Bloom and singer Regina Marie Williams - and mingle with folks who don't typically socialize on Independence Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.