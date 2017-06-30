Even at $15 an hour, Twin Cities renters must work overtime for a decent apartment
It doesn't take a years-long campaign, endless public meetings, and the approval of politicians to jack up the rent. As workers celebrate a hard-won minimum wage hike in Minneapolis, a new report presents a sobering picture on the persistent gap between wages and housing costs across the state.
