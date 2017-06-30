Child Dies After Apparent Drowning in Minneapolis Suburb
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|27 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,979
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|2 hr
|Trumpsters are crazy
|138
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Local
|44
|Sissy trump
|9 hr
|Cat Man
|8
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|17 hr
|Space ace
|23
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|WildLifeLover
|709
|Cheap skates $15 bucks
|Fri
|Hillary Lost
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC