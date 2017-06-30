Affordable townhome project planned near Blue Line
The townhome project planned for this vacant site, owned by the city of Minneapolis, is a quarter-mile from the VA Medical Center Station on the Blue Line. A vacant property near a light rail transit station is being groomed for an affordable townhome project that will provide permanent housing for people making their way out of the Hennepin County shelter system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|7 min
|Cat Man
|145
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|39 min
|WHAT
|36,994
|ACA Failure (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|18
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|3 hr
|Barbarian Trumps
|25
|House passes bill toughening penalties for prot...
|23 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Sissy trump
|Sun
|Cat Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC