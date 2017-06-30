Affordable townhome project planned n...

Affordable townhome project planned near Blue Line

7 hrs ago

The townhome project planned for this vacant site, owned by the city of Minneapolis, is a quarter-mile from the VA Medical Center Station on the Blue Line. A vacant property near a light rail transit station is being groomed for an affordable townhome project that will provide permanent housing for people making their way out of the Hennepin County shelter system.

