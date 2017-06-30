A Minnesota first arrives: Liquor stores are legally open on a Sunday
At precisely 11 a.m., the state ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales, just in time for Independence Day. In doing so, it joined 38 other states and the District of Columbia who now allow some form of Sunday retail alcohol sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|WHAT
|36,982
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|12 hr
|TAAM
|142
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|House passes bill toughening penalties for prot...
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Sissy trump
|23 hr
|Cat Man
|8
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Sat
|WildLifeLover
|709
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC