A Minnesota first arrives: Liquor stores are legally open on a Sunday

At precisely 11 a.m., the state ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales, just in time for Independence Day. In doing so, it joined 38 other states and the District of Columbia who now allow some form of Sunday retail alcohol sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States .

