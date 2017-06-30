3 Injured in Uptown Minneapolis Shootings
Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 3100 block of Hennepin Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., according to Minneapolis police spokeswoman Catherine Michal. As they were responding to the area, the call was updated to a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
