20th Annual Run for the Walleye

20th Annual Run for the Walleye

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northland Press

The 20th annual Run for the Walleye 5K/10K Run-Walk was held Saturday, July 1st in Crosslake. The annual race is held to raise funds and awareness to improve the walleye habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes and is sponsored by the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,998
CNN = Fake News 5 hr Cat Man 74
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 5 hr Cat Man 149
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 13 hr Space ace 28
ACA Failure (Sep '15) Mon LIbEralS 18
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... Sun Defeat Maxine Waters 11
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Defeat Maxine War... 45
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC