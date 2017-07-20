20th Annual Run for the Walleye
The 20th annual Run for the Walleye 5K/10K Run-Walk was held Saturday, July 1st in Crosslake. The annual race is held to raise funds and awareness to improve the walleye habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes and is sponsored by the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association .
