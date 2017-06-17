Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company's product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System , the Entre System and the ACTitouch System .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|30 min
|silly rabbit
|21
|Blacks act up at como pool
|1 hr
|Lucky
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|30
|not guilty!!
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|10
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|WildLifeLover
|705
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|Fri
|Space ace
|3
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Jun 15
|Space ace
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC