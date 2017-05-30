Woman shot at Minneapolis pizza shop ...

Woman shot at Minneapolis pizza shop expected to survive

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Minneapolis police say a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the chest while waiting in line at a downtown pizza restaurant is expected to survive. Police say they suspect the shots came from a car outside Pizza Luce at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gregory Pelletier 2 hr Danger 1
LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing 6 hr zippok 11
Admit they are evil 13 hr Space ace 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 18 hr Fuggs 36,911
Worst movie of all time 21 hr Space ace 19
Betsy hodges radical communist 23 hr FCC investigated ... 4
Get out of the Paris climate deal Fri Space ace 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC