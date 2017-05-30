Woman shot at Minneapolis pizza shop expected to survive
Minneapolis police say a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the chest while waiting in line at a downtown pizza restaurant is expected to survive. Police say they suspect the shots came from a car outside Pizza Luce at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
