Will Trump accomplish his infrastructure promises?
The White House announced that this week - the same week that the former FBI director testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee - would be "infrastructure week. " It was to be a week dedicated to taking concrete steps forward on improving our nation's roads, bridges, airports, broadband reach and more.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|19 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Trump not under investigation
|19 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|Thu
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Admit they are evil
|Thu
|Space ace
|29
|Worst movie of all time
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 6
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
