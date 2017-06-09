Will Trump accomplish his infrastruct...

Will Trump accomplish his infrastructure promises?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

The White House announced that this week - the same week that the former FBI director testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee - would be "infrastructure week. " It was to be a week dedicated to taking concrete steps forward on improving our nation's roads, bridges, airports, broadband reach and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction 19 hr FCC investigated ... 2
Trump not under investigation 19 hr Space ace 12
Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am Thu FCC investigated ... 6
Admit they are evil Thu Space ace 29
Worst movie of all time Wed silly rabbit 27
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
Gregory Pelletier Jun 4 Danger 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC