When cops kill, paying their victims' families can be a cold, calculating process
It's an abstract question many people would refrain from answering. It's also a complicated legal riddle attorneys are compelled to solve every time a police officer kills an individual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless are bums
|2 hr
|Cat Man
|20
|Detain all homeless people
|3 hr
|Hillary Lost
|3
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|4 hr
|cowboy chris
|4
|Admit they are evil
|15 hr
|Truth
|37
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|16 hr
|Lucky
|106
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|WHAT
|36,957
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Hillary Lost
|57
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC