When cops kill, paying their victims'...

When cops kill, paying their victims' families can be a cold, calculating process

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

It's an abstract question many people would refrain from answering. It's also a complicated legal riddle attorneys are compelled to solve every time a police officer kills an individual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless are bums 2 hr Cat Man 20
Detain all homeless people 3 hr Hillary Lost 3
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 4 hr cowboy chris 4
Admit they are evil 15 hr Truth 37
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 16 hr Lucky 106
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 18 hr WHAT 36,957
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) Wed Hillary Lost 57
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC