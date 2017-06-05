What's in Minnesota's $46 billion budget? Let's look
In the drama surrounding Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the funding for the House and Senate - cue the lawsuit, any day now - it's easy to forget that lawmakers did, in fact, finish a new state budget this year. So what's in that $46 billion document? Well, new tax breaks for first-time home buyers and college students; higher fees for campers, hunters and anglers; and more money to expand preschool options.
